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Home / Delhi / 322 kg ghee seized during festive checks in Delhi

322 kg ghee seized during festive checks in Delhi

Samples of several food products collected from shops across city

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo
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The Food Safety Department of the Delhi Government has seized 322 kg of ghee and collected samples of several food products from shops across the Capital during festive-season inspections targeting stores advertising heavy discounts on social media.

The inspections focused on shops promoting offers such as ‘buy one, get one free’ and discounts of up to 60 per cent through social media reels. The aim was to check compliance with food safety standards and prevent the sale of adulterated, substandard, expired or incorrectly labelled products.

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During inspections at Maxcart Store and Aggarwal Store in Vikaspuri, officials collected five samples of ghee from different brands and five samples of other food products. They seized 75.53 litres of ghee. At Aggarwal Store in Hastal village, three samples of ghee from the Shri Shan, Vrinda Farms and Avtar brands were collected, and 246 kg of ghee was seized.

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The department said the findings would be examined along with laboratory test reports before further action was taken.

In a separate inspection, two samples of sugar-boiled confectionery were collected from Sahib Sons on Library Road in Azad Market, which operates under the trade name “Vicon International”, over suspected incorrect labelling. The samples have been sent to the state laboratory for testing.

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Officials also collected samples of makhana and turmeric powder from Jain Store in Lajpat Nagar. At Yug Basket Private Limited in Rithala, samples of two varieties of biscuits, soft candy and sugar-based candy were collected.

The department reported shortcomings related to compliance with food safety standards at the inspected establishments and said further action would be taken in accordance with the law.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would not tolerate adulteration or irregularities in food products and that public health would not be put at risk.

She said food safety was directly linked to public health and that the government was committed to ensuring access to food products that met prescribed standards.

The Chief Minister also urged consumers to remain vigilant while shopping during the festive season and check the quality and packaging of food products, along with their manufacturing and expiry dates, before making purchases.

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