32,596 deaths in 5 yrs raise safety questions

India’s cities are facing a grim safety crisis, with government data showing that 32,596 people died between 2020 and 2024 in incidents involving building collapses, fires, potholes and falls into manholes or sewers.

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The NCRB-based figures paint a disturbing picture of gaps in urban infrastructure, maintenance, safety inspections and administrative accountability. Fires accounted for the highest number of deaths during the five-year period, claiming 22,291 lives.

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The scale of these fatalities is more than a record of accidents. It raises uncomfortable questions about whether many of these tragedies could have been prevented through better construction practices, timely maintenance, stricter enforcement of safety standards and stronger oversight.

According to NCRB-based data, 7,556 people died in such incidents in 2020, followed by 6,486 in 2021, 6,529 in 2022, 6,054 in 2023 and 5,971 in 2024.

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Although the annual toll declined after 2020, the figures remained close to 6,000 deaths a year, underlining the continued vulnerability of people living and working in urban areas.

Fire-related incidents accounted for 22,291 deaths over the five years.

The toll stood at 5,473 in 2020, 4,476 in 2021, 4,237 in 2022 and 3,991 in 2023. In 2024, however, the number increased again to 4,114 deaths.

The latest NCRB-based reporting indicates that a significant share of fire-related fatalities in 2024 occurred in residential premises and homes, highlighting concerns over fire-safety compliance and emergency preparedness.

Building and structure collapses accounted for 5,951 deaths between 2020 and 2024.

The highest toll was recorded in 2022, when 1,285 people died in such incidents. In 2024, another 1,047 people lost their lives.

Delhi, too, has not escaped the danger. NCRB data shows that around 170 people died in structure-collapse incidents in the national capital between 2020 and 2024.

Pothole-related incidents claimed 3,470 lives during the five-year period, while falls into manholes or sewers killed another 1,094 people.

The year 2022 was particularly deadly for pothole-related incidents, with 800 deaths recorded.

For families who lose loved ones in such incidents, these tragedies may appear less like unavoidable accidents and more like failures of basic urban safety.

Experts say many such incidents could potentially be prevented through proper road and infrastructure maintenance, regular inspections, compliance with safety norms and clear accountability among agencies responsible for public spaces.

The figure of 32,596 is not a complete measure of urban safety-related deaths.

The data does not capture every death linked to poor civic infrastructure. For instance, road fatalities within municipal limits, including those in which poor road conditions or potholes may have been contributing factors, and deaths caused by contaminated water are not fully represented in this tally.

The figure reflects recorded deaths in the specified categories rather than every death potentially linked to failures in urban civic infrastructure.

The numbers have once again brought the spotlight on the responsibility of municipal councillors, civic officials and mayors.

Experts have stressed that urban development cannot come at the cost of public safety. Any attempt to simplify construction processes or relax regulations, they argue, must not weaken safety checks, inspections or enforcement mechanisms.

With tens of thousands of lives lost over five years, the question is no longer simply why these accidents occurred, but who was responsible for preventing them.