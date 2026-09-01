33% Delhi voters dropped from draft electoral rolls

Roughly one-third of Delhi’s voters – nearly 33 per cent - have been excluded from the draft rolls released on Monday by the state’s chief electoral officer as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Advertisement

Of the total 1.45 crore electors enrolled in Delhi before the exercise, 47.56 lakh names have been deleted from the draft voters’ list.

Advertisement

Before the commencement of the SIR in Delhi, there were 1,45,10,299 voters. Of these, 47,56,722, or 33 per cent, have been excluded from the draft rolls. As many as 43,32,775 voters were found to have been permanently shifted or were absent, 2,82,412 were found to be dead, while 1,41,535 were enrolled at multiple places in the electoral rolls.

Advertisement

According to the draft rolls, Delhi now has 97,53,577 electors whose enumeration forms were received and digitised during the house-to-house exercise carried out from June 30 to August 17. In others words, enumeration forms of 67 per cent voters were digitised.

According to the Election Commission, aggrieved persons whose names are not included in the draft roll can submit their claims in Form 6 along with the declaration form and supporting documents from August 31 to September 30. The final electoral rolls of Delhi will be published on November 4.

Advertisement

Officials said claims and objections would be examined and the notice and disposal process will continue till October 29 (starting from August 31).

The rate of digitisation varied significantly across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies. Rohini recorded the highest digitisation rate at 83.43 per cent, while Tughlakabad recorded the lowest at 52.15 per cent.

Matiala had the largest electorate with 3,33,057 electors, while Delhi Cantonment had the smallest, with 41,654 voters. Matiala also had the highest number of 430 polling stations, while Delhi Cantonment had the lowest at 90.

During the claims and objections period from August 31 till September 30, any elector or booth-level agents of recognised political parties may file claims or objections for inclusion of eligible electors or deletion of names.

List of claims and objections in Forms 9, 10, 11, 11A and 11B will be made available on the Delhi CEO’s website so that citizens can see the list and lodge objections with Election Registration Officer (ERO) concerned. The EROs will also share the said list with the political parties on a weekly basis.

During the notice and verification phase (between August 31 and October 29), EROs will scrutinise the eligibility of proposed electors submitted in enumeration forms and issue hearing notices to electors who could not be linked with electoral roll of previous SIR or linking has some discrepancy or details provided in enumeration form are either not available or do not match with the database.

The EROs or AEROs will not delete any name from the draft electoral roll without issuing a notice, conducting an inquiry and giving a fair and reasonable opportunity to the person concerned whose name has appeared in the draft roll. In each such case, the ERO shall pass the speaking order.