icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 34-yr-old man dies after consuming poisonous substance in outer Delhi

34-yr-old man dies after consuming poisonous substance in outer Delhi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:35 AM May 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A 34-year-old man died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh area, the police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident came to light during routine night patrolling when Head Constable Rambir and Constable Amar were near Ramada Hotel on the carriageway towards Deepali Chowk. Officials said a man standing outside a car signalled the patrolling team for help.

Advertisement

The police said the man appeared heavily intoxicated and was not in a condition to drive safely. The patrolling staff brought him to Rani Bagh police station for assistance and safety.

Advertisement

At the police station, the man informed the duty officer that he had consumed “Celphos”, a poisonous substance commonly used as a pesticide. Realising the seriousness of the situation, the police immediately shifted him to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura.

The deceased was later identified as Brijkesh Dutt Mishra, a resident of Rohini Sector 4. Despite medical treatment, doctors declared him dead, the police said.

Advertisement

A police team led by the SHO and investigating officers reached the hospital and initiated legal proceedings. During the investigation, the crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory officials inspected the spot and recovered two sachets of Celphos, a liquor bottle and a courier packet allegedly containing empty Celphos sachets bearing the deceased’s residential address.

The police said the recovered courier packet prima facie indicated that the poisonous substance had been ordered and delivered to the deceased’s home address.

The body was later shifted to the mortuary of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for post-mortem examination. After completion of legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.

Police said further proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts