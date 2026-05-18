34-yr-old man dies after consuming poisonous substance in outer Delhi

A 34-year-old man died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh area, the police said on Sunday.

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According to the police, the incident came to light during routine night patrolling when Head Constable Rambir and Constable Amar were near Ramada Hotel on the carriageway towards Deepali Chowk. Officials said a man standing outside a car signalled the patrolling team for help.

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The police said the man appeared heavily intoxicated and was not in a condition to drive safely. The patrolling staff brought him to Rani Bagh police station for assistance and safety.

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At the police station, the man informed the duty officer that he had consumed “Celphos”, a poisonous substance commonly used as a pesticide. Realising the seriousness of the situation, the police immediately shifted him to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura.

The deceased was later identified as Brijkesh Dutt Mishra, a resident of Rohini Sector 4. Despite medical treatment, doctors declared him dead, the police said.

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A police team led by the SHO and investigating officers reached the hospital and initiated legal proceedings. During the investigation, the crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory officials inspected the spot and recovered two sachets of Celphos, a liquor bottle and a courier packet allegedly containing empty Celphos sachets bearing the deceased’s residential address.

The police said the recovered courier packet prima facie indicated that the poisonous substance had been ordered and delivered to the deceased’s home address.

The body was later shifted to the mortuary of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for post-mortem examination. After completion of legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.

Police said further proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are underway.