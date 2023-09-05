 35 fire engines, 500 men to be deployed for summit : The Tribune India

35 fire engines, 500 men to be deployed for summit

Holidays of employees cancelled

PTI

New Delhi, September 4

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg on Monday said 35 fire tenders and 500 personnel would be deployed for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital later this week.

Garg said the department is geared up to combat any fire-related situation during the summit.

“Every department is preparing for the upcoming G20 meet. DFS is considered one of the most prominent departments, and the department has prepared itself to tackle any fire incident that may take place,” Garg said.

Sharing about the action plan, the senior official said they have divided the summit area into three prominent parts for deployment.

“First will be the meeting venue Bharat Mandapam where all the delegates will gather for the meeting. The second area is where all dignitaries will stay (mostly all the prominent hotels of the city). And the third part includes the tourists’ places where all dignitaries will visit,” Garg further said.

He further said DFS have deployed 35 fire tenders for the G20 duties and a total of 500 people are assigned for the same.

“During the G20 summit, all the holidays of the employees have been cancelled and they will be ready with advance and new equipment. We have chalked out a proper plan so that we will also provide immediate help and respond to routine calls as well. We almost receive 100 fire calls in a day. We will manage them as well,” he added.

The DFS had been conducting mock drills by the crew who are part of the assignment for a better understanding of how they will immediately take charge of any condition.

There will be six to seven members in every unit. “Units will be deployed at key locations and they will be prepared for any situation,” he added. The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10.

