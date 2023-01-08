35-yr-old man killed in Delhi building collapse

PTI

New Delhi, January 7

A 35-year-old man died and three were injured after a portion of the ground floor and staircase of a four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area on Saturday, officials said.

Fire officials said they received information about the incident at 6.28 pm, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"One of the injured moved to Hindu Rao Hospital has reportedly succumbed to injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The deceased has been identified as Gulab, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, he said.