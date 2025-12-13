DT
Home / Delhi / 36 dependants of 1984 Sikh riot victims get appointment letters

36 dependants of 1984 Sikh riot victims get appointment letters

CM urges newly appointed employees to serve with integrity

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other Sikh leaders with kin of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
In a landmark move to restore dignity to families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta handed over appointment letters to 36 dependants at the Delhi Secretariat here today.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “These are not merely jobs, but a formal recognition of the rights and identity of thousands of families who have been waiting for justice and respect for over four decades”.

The ceremony was deeply emotional. Several women recipients were moved to tears as they received their appointment letters. Some approached the Chief Minister with moist eyes to express gratitude, while others embraced her in heartfelt appreciation. Families also switched on their mobile flashlights simultaneously, creating a glowing symbol of hope and renewal in the hall.

The programme was attended by Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior officials and a large number of members from riot-affected families. During the event, representatives of the Sikh community also honored the Chief Minister for the grand commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur recently held in Delhi.

CM Gupta said the 1984 riots remain a dark chapter in India’s history. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts at the Centre, including the constitution of the SIT, have accelerated justice for the victims.

“These appointment letters represent not just employment, but justice earned after 40 long years of struggle and waiting,” she added, noting that previous governments had failed to bring meaningful change.

The Chief Minister further emphasised the Delhi Government’s transparent and expedited process for appointments, highlighting that earlier, 19 candidates had already received appointment letters. Today, another 36 dependants have been appointed to MTS posts across various departments. She urged the newly appointed employees to serve with integrity and contribute to building a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the appointments serve as a genuine balm for the decades-long struggles of the affected families. “The 1984 riot-affected families have endured decades-long struggle for respect, security and justice…This decision represents not just the provision of employment, but a commitment to restoring the self-respect of families who have endured their pain quietly for decades,” he said.

Sirsa also highlighted that, due to the advanced age of many victim parents, the Delhi Government allowed their children to receive the appointment letters. For the first time in the country, special concessions in age and educational qualifications were granted to prioritise these families. “This initiative rises above politics, placing service, compassion and justice at the forefront,” he added.

The event marked a significant step towards healing and recognition for the families affected by one of India’s most tragic chapters.

