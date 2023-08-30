36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi, August 30
A 36-year-old man, working as senior manager with e-commerce giant Amazon, was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at around 11.30pm on Tuesday when five unidentified people opened fire at Harpreet Gill (36) and his friend Govind Singh (32) in Subhash Vihar.
Shot in the head, Gill was pronounced brought dead by doctors at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, while his friend was under treatment, police said.
Gill was a resident of Bhajanpura and worked as a senior manager with Amazon. The bullet entered from the right side of his head behind the ear and exited from the other side, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
Singh is a resident of Bhajanpura and owns an eatery in the area. He, too, was shot in the head and was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, the DCP said.
The duo was on a motorcycle when the five assailants on a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire, Tirkey said.
Footage from CCTV cameras of the area is being analysed to identify the attackers, police said, adding that the reason behind the firing is being ascertained.
A case of murder had been registered, police said.
