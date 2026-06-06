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Home / Delhi / 37-year-old labourer ‘kills’ wife for using cellphone, arrested

37-year-old labourer ‘kills’ wife for using cellphone, arrested

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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The man arrested for wifes murder in the custody of Gurugram police
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The Gurugram police arrested a man for allegedly strangling his wife with her scarf in Bans Aliyar village under the IMT Manesar police station area. After the murder, the accused fled the scene but was arrested in the wee hours on Thursday. The police said Narendra Singh lived with his wife, Kajal Devi, and their four children. Both worked as labourers in a private company.

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According to the police, Kajal (36) usually returned home at 8 pm, while her husband reached home around midnight. On Wednesday night, he allegedly saw her talking on the phone.

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He asked her who she was speaking to and demanded her phone, but she refused. An argument followed, during which he allegedly strangled her to death. Their four children were sleeping on the roof at the time of the incident.

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Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s sister, police registered an FIR at the IMT Manesar police station. The accused was arrested near the KMP Expressway. He was identified as Narendra (37), a resident of Nangla Dawda village in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh.

“The accused works at Maruti in IMT Manesar. On Wednesday night, he quarrelled with his wife while she was talking on the phone. Suspecting her, he allegedly strangled her with a scarf. We have recovered the scarf used in the crime and are questioning the accused,” said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

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