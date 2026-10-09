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Home / Delhi / 38 New Delhi, Nizamuddin-bound trains cancelled on Oct 10, operations normal at other stations: Railways

38 New Delhi, Nizamuddin-bound trains cancelled on Oct 10, operations normal at other stations: Railways

There are a total of 165 trains which terminate at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm and out of all these, only 38 have been cancelled

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New Delhi, Updated At : 06:02 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Train operations will remain normal at all other stations, and only 38 trains will be affected. File
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Only 38 trains originating from various stations in other states and scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 have been cancelled, while train operations at other stations in Delhi will remain normal, the Northern Railway clarified on Friday.

"There are a total of 165 trains which terminate at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm and out of all these, only 38 have been cancelled in view of anticipated severe road traffic congestion in the areas around these stations on October 10," Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said.

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"Besides these two stations, trains will arrive at all other stations, such as Anand Vihar Terminal, Sarai Rohilla, Old Delhi and Delhi Cantonment, according to their scheduled timings. Train operations will remain normal at all other stations, and only 38 trains will be affected," he added.

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The affected trains include Magadh Express, Rajendra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express, Rajendra Nagar Terminal - New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express, Train No. 12033 Shatabdi Express, Train No. 12417 Prayagraj Express, Train No.12275 Humsafar Express, among others.

Upadhyay also said there are two trains that will terminate prior to their destination stations.

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Earlier, the Railway Board issued a written communication to all railway zones stating that all Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 would be cancelled.

"All Mail/Express trains originating after 2 pm on Friday, i.e., October 9, and scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 should be cancelled at the source," the communication read.

The board had also cited unexpected road traffic congestion between the two stations as the reason for the cancellations.

The Cockroach Janata Party has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The city police have urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut down 57 metro stations to prevent young people from reaching the protest site.

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