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Home / Delhi / 4 arrested at Delhi airport as Customs bust 'cross-country smuggling network'

4 arrested at Delhi airport as Customs bust 'cross-country smuggling network'

27.45 kg of suspected hydroponic weed/Ganja seized after passengers arriving from Bangkok and Kathmandu were tracked

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:19 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The operation was carried out on September 9 on the basis of intelligence developed by Customs officers at the airport. Representative image/iStock
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Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have busted an alleged cross-country smuggling network with the arrest of four passengers and the seizure of 27.45 kg of suspected hydroponic weed/Ganja, officials said.

The operation was carried out on September 9 on the basis of intelligence developed by Customs officers at the airport.

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Two passengers arriving from Bangkok were kept under surveillance, while their checked-in baggage was tracked through FRU surveillance.

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According to officials, the baggage was subsequently collected by two passengers who had arrived from Kathmandu. The two were discreetly followed by Customs personnel and intercepted at the Green Channel. During questioning, they admitted that they had been instructed to collect the baggage, officials said.

The Customs team then intercepted the two passengers who had arrived from Bangkok. Their baggage was subjected to X-ray screening, which flagged suspicious images. On detailed examination, officials found a green substance suspected to be hydroponic weed/Ganja.

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The seized substance had a gross weight of 27,450 grams (27.45 kg).

Officials said all four passengers had been apprehended and further investigation was underway into the alleged network, including the role of the passengers and the intended movement of the suspected contraband.

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