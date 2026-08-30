4 arrested for assaulting youth over road accident

The Gurugram police have arrested four men for allegedly assaulting a youth and threatening to kill him following a road accident during overtaking. A motorcycle allegedly used in the commission of the offence has been recovered from the accused. A video related to the incident had also gone viral on social media.

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According to police, on August 22, a person approached them and submitted a complaint stating that his uncle’s Scorpio vehicle had collided with an unidentified truck near a petrol pump on Naurangpur Road on August 16. Later, when the complainant and his friend took the Scorpio to a denting workshop in Sector 12, five to six people allegedly assaulted him and threatened to kill him. He sustained serious injuries in the assault. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at Sector 14 Police Station.

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Acting on the complaint, a police team arrested four accused from Gurugram on Friday. The accused were identified as Praveen, 23, Karan, 24, and Ajay, 23, all residents of Bar Gujjar village in Gurugram, and Vinod, 26, a resident of Sarai village in Nuh district.

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“During police interrogation, it was revealed that on August 16, the complainant’s vehicle had collided with a truck. Following the incident, the complainant and his associates allegedly abused the father of accused Praveen, who was the truck driver. Over this issue, Praveen and his associates allegedly assaulted the complainant and carried out the incident. It was further revealed that the accused are employed as security guards and drivers in private companies. We are questioning the accused after taking them on one-day police remand,” a senior police officer said.