4 arrested in Gurugram for stealing electronic goods worth Rs 6 lakh

The Gurugram police have arrested four accused, including a company delivery associate, for theft and criminal breach of trust of expensive electronic goods from a warehouse in Gurugram.

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According to the police, on July 20, an official of UR Logistic submitted a complaint at the Sadar police station, stating that Sahil Alvi had been appointed as a delivery associate in the company on June 26. His responsibility was to collect goods from the company’s warehouse and deliver them to customers. During an audit conducted on July 12, it was found that several returned parcels contained substituted items instead of the original electronic products. Investigation revealed that all the deliveries and returns concerned had been processed through the accused’s delivery ID.

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According to the company’s records, the total value of the missing goods was approximately Rs 6 lakh. During the investigation, the Crime Branch, Sector-39, arrested four accused. They were identified as Mohammad Sahil Alvi, a resident of Nihari Dehat village, presently residing at Palra village, Gurugram; Chand, a resident of Kaila Khera village; Vikas, a resident of Sikandarpur Khagi village, presently residing at Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi; and Gurpreet, a resident of Varpal village (Punjab), presently residing at Krishna Nagar, Delhi.

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According to the police, accused Mohammad Sahil Alvi was arrested from Palra village in Gurugram on July 22, while Chand was arrested from Ghaziabad on July 24. Vikas was arrested from Delhi on July 24 and Gurpreet was arrested from Delhi on July 26. Sahil Alvi has been taken in 4-day police remand, while Chand and Vikas have been taken on 2 days’ police remand.

“During police interrogation, it was revealed that Sahil Alvi, along with his associates Chand and Vikas, used to replace the original electronic goods with other items and subsequently sold the stolen products to Gurpreet. Two Marshall speakers have been recovered from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is underway,” said a spokesperson of the Gurugram police.