4 dead, 2 injured as massive fire breaks out at four-storey building in South Delhi 

Four people died and two women were injured after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building at Block B, Tigri Extension, in South Delhi on Saturday evening, officials said.

Two of the victims were identified as Anita (38) and Satender (38).

Among the injured, Mamta (40) sustained nearly 25 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, while the identity of the another injured is yet to be established, the officials said.

A PCR call regarding the blaze was received at 6.24, following which police rushed to the spot, they said.

On arrival, police found the entire building engulfed in flames. The fire believed to have started from the footwear shop on the ground floor before spreading upwards, a police official said.

“Two injured women were rescued and rushed to hospital. One of the deceased was identified as Satender, alias Jimmy (38), son of the owner of the building,” he said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said the fire was extinguished at 7.55 pm.