4 from Delhi to receive Padma awards; VK Malhotra honoured posthumously

Four distinguished personalities from Delhi have been selected for the Padma Awards, among the country’s highest civilian honours, which are announced annually on Republic Day.

Former BJP parliamentarian and legislator VK Malhotra will be honoured posthumously, while Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, RVS Mani and Ramamurthy Sreedhar will also receive national recognition for their contributions in their respective fields.

Malhotra has been awarded Padma Bhushan in the “public affairs” category, making it the highest Padma honour conferred on a Delhi-based personality this year. The remaining three awardees will receive Padma Shri, including former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson and ex-JNU vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in “literature and education”, former Union Home Ministry official R V S Mani in “civil services”, and broadcasting professional Ramamurthy Sreedhar for his contribution to community radio. Malhotra had a long and influential political career spanning over four decades. He served as chief executive councillor of the Delhi Metropolitan Council in 1967, a position equivalent to that of Chief Minister at the time, and later as president of the Janata Party’s Delhi unit in 1977. A founding figure of the BJP in the Capital, he headed the party’s Delhi unit from 1980 to 1984 and was elected to Parliament five times and to the Delhi Assembly twice. He also served as the president of All India Sports Council in 2015.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the announcement, saying the honour had made not only party workers but the people of Delhi proud. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, who served as Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University from 2016 to 2022 and later as chairperson of the University Grants Commission between 2022 and 2025, is known for his prominent role in higher education reforms.

Congratulating him on the honour, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised Kumar’s contribution to the education sector. In a post on X, Pradhan described Kumar as a “stalwart of Indian education”, saying the Padma award was a fitting recognition of his efforts to transform the country’s education ecosystem and lauded his lasting impact on academic reforms.

RVS Mani, an under secretary in the Union Home Ministry, is also the author of Hindu Terror: An Insider’s Account of Ministry of Home Affairs (2006–2010), a book that generated significant debate. In the book, Mani alleged that he was pressured by political leadership within the Home Ministry in 2009 to sign a second affidavit that, according to him, sought to fabricate a narrative of “saffron terror”.

Veteran broadcaster Ramamurthy Sreedhar, widely regarded as the “Father of Community Radio” in India, was honoured for his pioneering work in the sector. He founded Anna Community Radio in 2004 and continues to advocate innovations such as visual radio to modernise broadcasting.