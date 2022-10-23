4 held for filming couples in hotel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested four men for allegedly installing hidden cameras in hotel rooms to blackmail couples. They have also been accused of running illegal call centres.

The arrested men have been identified as Vishnu Singh, Abdul, Pankaj Kumar and Anurag Kumar.

According to the police, Vishnu and Abdul had been involved in secretly filming couples in hotel rooms and blackmailing them for money.

The SIM card and the bank account used for the extortion were allegedly provided by Pankaj for Rs 15,000. Pankaj had done this along with his partner Saurabh, who is currently absconding, the police said. He also provided a SIM card and a bank account to Anurag, the police said.

Anurag in turn had set up an illegal call centres to cheat victims on the pretext of selling iPhones at low prices through online marketplace, the police informed while adding that Anurag had been doing this for nearly two years and used to run three call centres.

ADCP (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said, “We had information that a person had recently stayed in a room with his friend and a few days later, a video of their private moment was sent to him along with demands for money. The accused had booked the same room a few days before and had installed the camera.”