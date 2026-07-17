DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 4 held for misbehaving with BLO

4 held for misbehaving with BLO

SIR exercise

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:57 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Advertisement

Four persons were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a Special Education Teacher (PGT), working as Booth Level Officer (BLO), during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Old Delhi area, officials said on Thursday.The police said the accused — Mohammad Sabreen (44), Ateeq-ur-Rehman (58), Mohammad Asif (50) and Mohammad Aftab (44) — were residents of Turkman Gate.
Advertisement

According to the complainant, while she was performing her duties, one person allegedly placed the register on her lap and signed it despite her objection.

Advertisement

The complainant further alleged that certain other persons present at the spot abused her, refused to accept SIR forms and behaved in a manner that caused her humiliation and obstructed her from carrying out her official duties.

The incident took place on July 5. The complaint was brought to the notice of the police on July 15 after the BLO approached the ADM, Old Delhi, who informed the police authorities.

Advertisement

The complainant was immediately contacted by the police and stated that the delay in reporting the matter was due to her consultations with her senior officers regarding the appropriate course of action.

After verifying the complaint, the police registered an FIR on charges of obstructing and assaulting a public servant from performing official duties and outraging her modesty.

“A prima facie case was found to be made out, following which the FIR was registered. All four accused named in the complaint have been arrested in accordance with the law, and further investigation is on,” said Rohit Rajbir Singh, DCP (Central).

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts