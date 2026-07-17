4 held for misbehaving with BLO

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According to the complainant, while she was performing her duties, one person allegedly placed the register on her lap and signed it despite her objection.

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The complainant further alleged that certain other persons present at the spot abused her, refused to accept SIR forms and behaved in a manner that caused her humiliation and obstructed her from carrying out her official duties.

The incident took place on July 5. The complaint was brought to the notice of the police on July 15 after the BLO approached the ADM, Old Delhi, who informed the police authorities.

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The complainant was immediately contacted by the police and stated that the delay in reporting the matter was due to her consultations with her senior officers regarding the appropriate course of action.

After verifying the complaint, the police registered an FIR on charges of obstructing and assaulting a public servant from performing official duties and outraging her modesty.

“A prima facie case was found to be made out, following which the FIR was registered. All four accused named in the complaint have been arrested in accordance with the law, and further investigation is on,” said Rohit Rajbir Singh, DCP (Central).