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Home / Delhi / 4 held for posing as cops, running dating-based honey-trap extortion racket in Delhi

4 held for posing as cops, running dating-based honey-trap extortion racket in Delhi

The gang created fake female profiles on dating applications to lure unsuspecting men

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:50 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police busted a honey-trap and extortion racket in which gang members allegedly posed as police officers and extorted money from victims through dating applications, an official said on Saturday.

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Four arrested accused are Sushil Kumar (53), a resident of Najafgarh; Deepak alias Sajan from Haryana's Sonipat; Vinod Pandit (57) of Uttam Nagar and Neeraj Tyagi alias Dhiru (44) of Tilak Nagar.

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According to police, after the case was registered at the Crime Branch, it developed intelligence on the gang activities, and a trap was laid near Kalyan Jewellers in Rajouri Garden on May 12.

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"During the operation, police intercepted a suspicious vehicle. While three accused managed to flee, Sushil Kumar was apprehended on the spot along with the victim. Kumar was allegedly wearing a fake police uniform at the time," a senior police officer said.

Based on the victim's complaint and investigation, the remaining accused were later arrested.

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Police said the gang created fake female profiles on dating applications to lure unsuspecting men.

After establishing contact, female associates would invite the victims to meet at public places before taking them to rented flats or isolated locations, police said.

"Other gang members would then conduct fake police raids and threaten the victims with false criminal cases, including rape allegations, to extort money," the officer said.

The complainant told police that he met a woman through a dating app and was later threatened by four men, including one in a fake police uniform, who demanded Rs 15 lakh.

Police said the accused also confined the complainant inside his car and forced him to arrange money and withdraw cash from ATMs.

Police said three of the arrested accused were previously involved in a similar case registered at Bindapur police station.

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