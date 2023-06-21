4 held for robbing Rs 1-cr ornaments

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

Four men were arrested days after a jewellery shop salesman area was robbed of gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 1.17 crore at gunpoint, the police said on Tuesday. The accused, Rahul (32), Pinku (40), Rajan (30) and Ajay (44), were identified after scrutinising video footages from 150 CCTV cameras following which multiple raids were conducted in Bihar and UP, as per reports.

Among the accused, Ajay worked at a jewellery shop in Karol Bagh and passed the information about movement of the salesman to his brother Rajan, who further shared the information with Rahul and Pinku for the robbery.

The police said they have recovered 121 robbed jewellery items and the scooter used in the crime. The 35-year-old sales head was robbed on June 10, the police said.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the scooter used in the crime was located near Vasant Vihar slums. The inquiry revealed that the scooter was sold multiple times and the last transaction was done on the basis of a fake ID. Multiple raids were conducted in Agra (UP) and Nalanda (Bihar). Rahul and Pinku were caught from Bihar Sharif.