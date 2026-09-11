4 held with 27.45-kg ganja at IGI Airport in Delhi

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have busted an alleged cross-country smuggling network with the arrest of four passengers and the seizure of 27.45 kg of suspected hydroponic weed/ganja, officials said.

The operation was carried out on September 9 on the basis of intelligence developed by Customs officers at the airport. Two passengers arriving from Bangkok were kept under surveillance, while their checked-in baggage was tracked through FRU surveillance.

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According to officials, the baggage was subsequently collected by two passengers who had arrived from Kathmandu. The two were discreetly followed by Customs personnel and intercepted at the Green Channel. During questioning, they admitted that they had been instructed to collect the baggage, officials said.

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The Customs team then intercepted the two passengers who had arrived from Bangkok. Their baggage was subjected to X-ray screening, which flagged suspicious images. On detailed examination, officials found a green substance suspected to be hydroponic weed/ganja. The seized substance had a gross weight of 27,450 grams (27.45 kg). All four passengers have been apprehended, and further investigation is underway.