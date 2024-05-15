4 hospitals, Tihar Jail get hoax bomb threats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

At least four hospitals and Tihar Jail in Delhi on Tuesday received bomb threats through emails.

The Fire Department reported that the Delhi State Cancer Institute near the GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Hedgewar Hospital and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital were among those that received bomb threat calls this morning.

Bomb squads and sniffer dogs searched the premises of these hospitals, with fire engines and ambulances on the standby, the police said.

“The police and the bomb disposal squad conducted the check, but nothing suspicious has been found so far,” an official at the Hedgewar Hospital said.

Sources said they had received an email that claimed that bombs had been planted in several areas inside the jail. The police conducted a search on the premises, however, nothing suspicious was found, the sources said.

These threats come amidst a spate of hoax bomb threats reported in the past weeks. Two days ago, some other hospitals in Delhi had also received similar threat emails.

On May 1, nearly 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received hoax bomb threats, causing panic among school administrations and parents.

Similarly, on May 6, seven schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email, originating from servers with Russian IP addresses. However, no suspicious material was found during searches by bomb disposal squads.

On Sunday, the Delhi airport and several major hospitals in the city also received emails with bomb threat, which were later determined to be hoax.

