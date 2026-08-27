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Home / Delhi / 4 hurt as truck, DTC bus collide in Delhi Cantt

4 hurt as truck, DTC bus collide in Delhi Cantt

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:38 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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A dump truck collided with a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the Delhi Cantonment area on Wednesday morning, leaving four persons injured, the police said. No passengers travelling in the bus were injured.

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The accident took place near the Thiraiya traffic light after crossing the Delhi Cantonment flyover towards Dhaula Kuan. Three persons travelling in the truck were injured, while the bus driver suffered a fracture in his leg, they said.

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A PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Delhi Cantonment police station around 8:23 am. After getting information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

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The police said the dump truck was being driven by Pritam (26), who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. He was travelling with Sanoj (28), and Roshan (18), both from Bihar. They were engaged with the Delhi Cantonment Board.

The DTC bus was being driven by Kashmiri Singh (45), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. The police said the exact circumstances leading to the collision were being ascertained.

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