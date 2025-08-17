4, including woman, held for murder in Gurugram

The Gurugram police, while cracking a blind murder, have arrested four people including a woman for slitting the throat of a 25-year-old youth. The victim’s body was discovered abandoned in the Aravalli hills near Sohna nearly one and a half months ago. Police said the accused killed the man in revenge for eloping with and marrying the daughter of the woman.

Advertisement

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sameer (25), a native of Katghara Shankar village in Mau district, Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in the Ballabgarh area of Faridabad. Sameer had married Sunaina Kumari (21), also from Katghara Shankar village, after eloping with her in December 2023. Sunaina’s mother and brother bore a grudge against him and eventually orchestrated his killing with the help of associates.

Police said that on July 6, when the security guard of Ansal Farm House reported for duty, he spotted the body of a young man lying on the roadside with his throat slit, his hands tied behind his back and a knife nearby. On his complaint, an FIR was registered at Sohna City police station and the deceased was later identified as Sameer.

Advertisement

During investigation, the police arrested four accused — Mahesh (35), a resident of Khori Kalan village in Nuh district; Ramsadan alias Vicky (38) and Leela Devi (38), residents of New Bazaar, Mau district, Uttar Pradesh; and Alim Khan (29), a resident of Shahdol village in Tijara district, Rajasthan.

Mahesh Kumar was apprehended in Sohna on Wednesday, and based on his disclosure, the other three were arrested in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, on Thursday.

Advertisement

“We had only one clue, the tattoo ‘Sunaina’ engraved on one of his arms. Sonu, the brother of Sunaina, was seeking revenge from Sameer. The accused Mahesh and Alim abducted Sameer when he was leaving his factory in Sector 69, IMT Faridabad, on July 4 and assaulted him. On the pretext of releasing him, they took him to the Aravalli hills, tied his hands, blindfolded him and murdered him. We are trying to nab the accused Sonu, who is still at large. The arrested accused are being questioned after being remanded to four days’ police custody,” said Jitender Kumar, ACP Sohna.