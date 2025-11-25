Four people were injured when the roof of a four-storey building collapsed in Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, on Tuesday, trapping several others under the debris, police said.

Officials said they received two PCR calls reporting the collapse and possible victims trapped inside.

A police team that reached the site spoke to one of the family members, Avinish, who said the family had been constructing a hall on the third floor of their house when the newly built roof suddenly caved in, an official said.

Four people — three men and one woman — sustained injuries in the incident, the police added. Two of the injured are family members, while the other two are labourers working at the site.

All the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment, the official said.

Further investigation into the cause of the structural collapse is underway, the police added.