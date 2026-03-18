4 injured as truck rams excise dept vehicle in Gurugram

Four people were injured as an Excise and Taxation Department vehicle overturned after a speeding truck rammed it on Wednesday. The incident took place near Sector 77 on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) when the excise team was on checking duty.

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According to the complaint filed by Mahim Sharma, an excise officer stationed in Narnaul, he was on checking duty in Gurugram with his team around 1.30 am. His official car was parked on SPR Road when a speeding truck passed by.

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The team tried to signal the truck to stop, but the driver did not do so and the truck rammed the government vehicle.

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The severe impact overturned the vehicle, trapping the team members inside. Passersby pulled everyone out safely.

They were taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 here.

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Excise officer Mahim Sharma, driver Deshraj, attendant Umesh, and head constable Krishna Kumar were injured.

The accused driver was identified as Mahendra, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, who fled the scene leaving behind the vehicle.

An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station.

“The police have impounded the truck. We are conducting raids to nab the driver,” said the spokesperson of the Gurugram police.