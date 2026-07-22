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Home / Delhi / 4 key Delhi metro stations closed following CJP protest

4 key Delhi metro stations closed following CJP protest

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:32 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday temporarily closed four key metro stations, including Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat, citing security reasons, days after similar restrictions were imposed during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" protest.

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In a post on X, the DMRC said the stations would remain closed "till further instructions."

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However, interchange facilities continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, allowing passengers to switch lines without exiting the stations. The latest closure comes amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament and follows Monday's large-scale protests by the CJP, which witnessed clashes between demonstrators and police around Jantar Mantar.

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Authorities had then shut five metro stations, including Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth, to prevent protesters from reaching central Delhi.

Monday's restrictions led to widespread disruption for commuters, with hundreds stranded at station entrances and forced to seek alternate modes of transport. Crowding was reported at several stations as passengers encountered locked entry and exit gates, while central Delhi also witnessed heavy traffic diversions due to security arrangements.

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