4 killed, 2 hurt in separate wall collapse incidents

Three persons were killed while another was injured after a wall of a basement at an under-construction building collapsed due to rain in central Delhi on Saturday evening, an official said.

In another incident of wall collapse, a 35-year-old man died and his co-worker was injured while doing welding work in outernorth Delhi, the official said.

The police said the incident took place when Prabhu, the contractor, was doing construction work at the basement along with his workers Niranjan and Roshan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said Prabhu (65), Niranjan (40) and Roshan (35) died in the incident while Chuttan (35) is undergoing treatment.

He said the police received a PCR call regarding a wall collapse at Arakashan Road at 6.20 pm.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the incident occurred in the Paharganj area and they received a call at 6.05 pm. Four fire tenders were pressed into service.

“Three labourers were trapped under the debris. They were rescued and taken to a hospital,” the official said, adding that the rescue operation was over by 6.35 pm.

In a separate incident in outer north Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, Ashok (35) died and Sumit (36) was injured after a wall collapsed while they were doing welding work on it during the storm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said the police received information regarding a wall collapse in Prahladpur.

He said the caller, Jitender Kumar, informed them that two people were injured in the wall collapse incident. The injured were taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital where Ashok was declared dead by doctors.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the two were doing welding work on the wall when the incident occurred, the DCP said, adding that they were standing near the wall during the storm and it fell on them.