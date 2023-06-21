Rs 4 lakh looted in Noida

PTI

Noida, June 20

A Jan Suvidha Kendra operator in Greater Noida was allegedly attacked and robbed of Rs 4.12 lakh by two unidentified miscreants while he was returning home after work, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Monday in the Accheja village under Badalpur police station limits, ADCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said. “Vikram Singh, who runs a Jan Suvidha Kendra, was returning home on his scooter when two motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted him. Singh was hit with the butt of a pistol after which the duo fled with his Rs 4.12 lakh that he was carrying in a bag along,” Dixit said.An FIR was lodged.