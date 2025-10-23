DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 4 members of dreaded Ranjan Pathak gang shot dead in police encounter in Delhi’s Rohini

4 members of dreaded Ranjan Pathak gang shot dead in police encounter in Delhi’s Rohini

According to police, the four wanted Bihar gangsters were reportedly hiding in Delhi for several days

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:55 AM Oct 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel inspect the encounter site in Rohini area of New Delhi on Thursday, October 23, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Four wanted criminals allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder in Bihar were killed in a shootout with a joint team of Delhi Police and Bihar Police in Rohini, police said.

Advertisement

The encounter took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, when the joint team launched an operation to trace the accused, who were reportedly hiding in Delhi for several days, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

According to police, the slain gangsters have been identified as Ranjan Pathak, Vimlesh Mahto, Manish Pathak and Aman Thakur—all residents of Bihar who were wanted for heinous crimes, including multiple murders and extortion.

Advertisement

During the operation, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory action that left all four injured, the officer said.

They were rushed to a hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them brought dead, he added.

Advertisement

Ranjan Pathak, the gang’s kingpin, operated an organised criminal network in parts of Bihar and adjoining states, police sources added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts