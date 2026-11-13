4 minors among 6 held assaulting woman, kin

Six persons, including four minors, were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a 37-year-old woman and her teenage brother-in-law while they were selling flowers on Diwali near Yusuf Sarai Bus Stand on Aurobindo Marg in south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Radha (37), and the minor were allegedly assaulted due to longstanding enmity between the two families, who are relatives.

The case came to light after police took suo motu cognisance of the offence based on a video circulating on social media, in which two persons were allegedly assaulted by multiple people using sticks at a flower garland stall near Yusuf Sarai Bus Stand on Aurobindo Marg during the intervening night of Diwali, a police official said.

According to the complainant’s statement, the alleged assailants, who are relatives of the complainant, arrived at the spot, assaulted both victims with sticks and fled after threatening them. Both injured persons were shifted to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for medical treatment, the officer added.

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A preliminary investigation revealed that both parties are relatives (nanad-bhabhi) and had been involved in previous quarrels.

According to police, the victim sells flowers in the Hauz Khas area, particularly during festival seasons, and the present incident is also believed to have stemmed from previous enmity.

During the course of the investigation, six persons, including Soni (35), Usman Naushad (22) and four Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), were apprehended in connection with the case.

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Additionally, a case under Sections 74/351(2)/79/110/3(5)/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Hauz Khas police station, the officer said.

Further investigation is under way to ascertain the specific roles of all those involved and take further legal action in accordance with the law.