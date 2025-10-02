DT
PT
Home / Delhi / 4 miscreants paraded with shaven heads in Faridabad

4 miscreants paraded with shaven heads in Faridabad

Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:56 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Picture for representation. File
Four notorious miscreants, including Kamal Bhadana and Shashikant, who had terrorised Faridabad with extortion and robbery were paraded through the Dabua Market by the Faridabad police on Wednesday morning with their heads shaved. During the parade,Bhadana was in a wheelchair, and Shashikant was walking with the help of a crutch.

Crowds gathered wherever the police escorted the accused. People praised the police’s actions, saying they had adopted a unique method to eliminate the fear of criminals.

The Sector 30 Crime Branch team had nabbed the four accused after an encounter near Surajkund-Pali Road and Sainik Colony on September 27. Bhadana and Shashikant were shot in their legs during the encounter. Both were admitted to a hospital in Delhi. After being discharged, Kamal and Shashikant were arrested.

After this, a procession was taken out in the PS Dabua area on Wednesday. During this, Kamal Bhadana was in a wheelchair, and Shashikant was walking with the help of a crutch while Manish and Rohit were walking besides them. A senior police officer said this was done to eliminate the fear among the public about them and to reassure them that criminals could not escape the clutches of law.

“The police took the accused to the market for identification. Furthermore, the purpose was to send a message to the public that strict action was being taken against criminals,” ACP (Crime) Varuh Dahiya said.

