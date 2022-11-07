4 nabbed during robbery attempt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

The Delhi Police have arrested four men in a robbery case from the Greater Kailash area here and recovered jewellery and Rs 50 lakh in cash from their possession, officials said today.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP), South, Chandan Chowdhary said a PCR call was received at the Greater Kailash Police Station regarding some thieves entering a house with some weapons.

“A police team immediately reached the house. Equipped with weapons, it cordoned the house. Thereafter, the team noticed suspicious movement of some persons on the first floor of the house. The police quietly reached the floor by entering the main gate,” the DCP said.

“However, sensing police presence, the criminals shut the door of the room. The policemen broke open the door and entered the room with due precautions. They apprehended two persons with the stolen jewellery,” he said.

The DCP said two more robbers were caught from the roof. The accused

have been identified as Mangal, Suraj, Sampat and Ranjeet. All accused were found under the influence of alcohol.

“During the investigation, an iron rod, Rs 50 lakh and some gold and silver jewellery recovered from their possesion,” the DCP said, adding that the a case under various sections of the IPC was registered.