4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gurugram

Four more people tested positive for COVD-19 in Gurugram on Sunday. There are 12 active patients in all. They all have mild symptoms and have been kept in home isolation.

According to the Health Department, 97 samples of COVID-19 were collected on Sunday. Gurugram is witnessing a surge in such cases after over 2 years. Nineteen cases were reported in May. Of these, 12 are active while seven others have recovered.

Civil Surgeon Dr Alka Singh appealed to the general public to not ignore flu-like symptoms, and immediately contact the nearest health centre to a COVID-19 test done.