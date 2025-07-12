DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / 4-storey building collapses in Delhi, many feared trapped   

4-storey building collapses in Delhi, many feared trapped   

  A rescue operation by multiple agencies is underway
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:08 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescue operations underway by after building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

A four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning, and some people could be trapped under the rubble, police said.

Advertisement

Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Three people were pulled out from the rubble and rushed to a hospital as multiple agencies continued a rescue operation, they said.

Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

"Some more people could be trapped under the rubble," a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

"We received a call regarding a building collapse at 7 am. Multiple teams are working, including seven fire tenders. Further information is awaited," the officer said.

The building collapsed when locals were out on their morning walks, many of whom acted as first responders and began trying to rescue those trapped before the fire officials arrived at the spot. With the help of the fire department later, three people were rescued.

Advertisement

Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said a building collapsed in Gali No. 5 at Janta Colony close to Idgah road in Seelampur.

"A total of seven fire tenders rushed to the site. Three people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Search operation continues," Garg said in a statement.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts