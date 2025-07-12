4-storey building collapses in Delhi, many feared trapped   

A four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning, and some people could be trapped under the rubble, police said.

Three people were pulled out from the rubble and rushed to a hospital as multiple agencies continued a rescue operation, they said.

"Some more people could be trapped under the rubble," a senior police officer said.

"We received a call regarding a building collapse at 7 am. Multiple teams are working, including seven fire tenders. Further information is awaited," the officer said.

The building collapsed when locals were out on their morning walks, many of whom acted as first responders and began trying to rescue those trapped before the fire officials arrived at the spot. With the help of the fire department later, three people were rescued.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said a building collapsed in Gali No. 5 at Janta Colony close to Idgah road in Seelampur.

"A total of seven fire tenders rushed to the site. Three people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Search operation continues," Garg said in a statement.