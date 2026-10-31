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Home / Delhi / 4 workers die of suspected asphyxiation as massive fire breaks in shoe factory in outer Delhi

4 workers die of suspected asphyxiation as massive fire breaks in shoe factory in outer Delhi

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:21 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Four people died and two others were injured after a fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri Industrial Area on Friday night, officials said.

The fire was reported at around 9.30 pm at a factory in Phase I of the industrial area. Firefighters and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The blaze was brought under control after several hours of firefighting.

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Six people were found unconscious inside the factory and rescued. They were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where four were declared dead on arrival.

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Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Paras Kumar of the Delhi Fire Service said the fire originated in the basement of the factory, where footwear was manufactured and stored. Firefighters managed to confine the blaze to the basement, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building.

Kumar said the fire service received a call around 9.31 pm. Due to heavy smoke inside the building, one person was rescued from the staircase on the third floor, while five others were rescued from the fourth floor.

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The fire was completely extinguished, and cooling operations were underway, he added.

DCP (Outer) Vikram Singh said the cause of the fire was being investigated. He added that the factory owner had been summoned and police were questioning the contractor and workers to ascertain how many labourers were present when the incident occurred.

According to Singh, the fire broke out in the basement, following which smoke spread to the upper floors, hampering rescue operations.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.

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