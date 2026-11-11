A four-year-old boy -- who fell into a sewer while playing near Kheri Baba Pul in west Delhi’s Ranhola -- was found dead at the Nilothi Water Treatment Plant in Nihal Vihar after an extensive search operation. The minor’s body was found in multiple parts, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, information about the incident was received at the Ranhola police station around 3.21 pm on November 10. The child was a resident of Mohan Garden and had been brought to Dass Garden Park by his mother.

While moving towards the drain to attend to a natural call, he fell into a sewer manhole running alongside the service road near the Ganda Nala.

Following the incident, the police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams launched a search-and-rescue operation.

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Rescue teams followed the sewer and drain route, which eventually led them to the Nilothi Water Treatment Plant in Nihal Vihar, where body was found.

The body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for preservation and post-mortem.

DNA profiling will further be conducted to establish the identity of the deceased.

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A case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. Further investigation is under way.