4 youth stop car to cut cake on road in Noida, arrested

Noida, July 3
Cutting a cake and lighting crackers on a city road here as part of a birthday celebration has landed four young men behind bars for violation of traffic rules, the police said.
The accused were arrested on Sunday after purported videos of the incident surfaced on social media, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.
The car used by the quartet has also been impounded Those held have been identified as Lalit Sharma, Deepak Patel, Shekhar Chaudhary and Tarun Sharma, the police said.
