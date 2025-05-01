40 shanties gutted in Gurugram

More than 40 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in local slums of Sector 102 on Wednesday morning. After explosion in many small gas cylinders, the blaze spread rapidly and it took over three hours to bring the flames under control.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out around 3.45 am in the slum and a scrap heap near the Dwarka expressway. Residents immediately called the fire brigade.

More than 10 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire while the shanties and personal belongings were burnt. No loss of life was reported.

“I spotted the fire when locals started screaming for help. The fire then started spreading across all shanties due to blasts in mini gas cylinders,” said Tushar, a Swiggy delivery boy, who was near the affected area during the time of the incident.

“The explosion in small gas cylinders aggravated the fire. It took more than 10 fire engines and 50 firemen to control it. More than 40 shanties were gutted while our fire fighters saved around 100 nearby shanties in the nearby area. The cause behind the fire is not ascertained yet,” said Narender Singh, a fire official.