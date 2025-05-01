DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / 40 shanties gutted in Gurugram

40 shanties gutted in Gurugram

More than 40 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in local slums of Sector 102 on Wednesday morning. After explosion in many small gas cylinders, the blaze spread rapidly and it took over three hours to...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:06 AM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The fire that broke out in a slum of Sector 102, Gurugram, on Wednesday.
Advertisement

More than 40 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in local slums of Sector 102 on Wednesday morning. After explosion in many small gas cylinders, the blaze spread rapidly and it took over three hours to bring the flames under control.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out around 3.45 am in the slum and a scrap heap near the Dwarka expressway. Residents immediately called the fire brigade.

More than 10 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire while the shanties and personal belongings were burnt. No loss of life was reported.

Advertisement

“I spotted the fire when locals started screaming for help. The fire then started spreading across all shanties due to blasts in mini gas cylinders,” said Tushar, a Swiggy delivery boy, who was near the affected area during the time of the incident.

“The explosion in small gas cylinders aggravated the fire. It took more than 10 fire engines and 50 firemen to control it. More than 40 shanties were gutted while our fire fighters saved around 100 nearby shanties in the nearby area. The cause behind the fire is not ascertained yet,” said Narender Singh, a fire official.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper