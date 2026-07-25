40-year-old taxi driver stabbed in Shahdara

A 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Shahdara’s Krishna Nagar, with police ruling out robbery as the motive during the preliminary investigation. According to police, a call was received around 9 pm on Wednesday reporting that a driver had been stabbed after crossing Child Hospital on the main road near Metro Pillar No 90 on Road No 57 in Krishna Nagar. A police team from the Krishna Nagar police station rushed to the spot and found an abandoned car. The injured had already been shifted to Dr Hedgewar Hospital.

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The victim was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of West Vinod Nagar. Doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been preserved and sent to the GTB Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

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