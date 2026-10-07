40-yr-old man dies after medical emergency in Vasant Kunj police lock-up

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Cops said Ram was medically examined at Safdarjung Hospital after being apprehended, where no fresh external injuries were found. He was subsequently lodged in the lock-up at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

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At around 9.20 am on Tuesday, Ram suddenly developed a medical emergency. Police personnel immediately provided CPR and rushed him to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

According to the medical report, no external injuries were reported.

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The court concerned has been informed about the death, while Ram’s family has also been informed. Further proceedings are being conducted as per the prescribed guidelines, including those of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the police said.