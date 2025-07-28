DT
PT
40-yr-old woman dies in house fire in Delhi

40-yr-old woman dies in house fire in Delhi

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:06 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The building where a fire broke out in the New Usmanpur area in New Delhi on Sunday.
A 40-year-old woman died in a fire that broke out in a house in northeast Delhi’s Bhagat Singh Colony early Sunday morning, the police said.

According to officials at the New Usmanpur police station, a call was received around 7 am regarding a fire from a house in the colony. After getting information, firefighters and police personnel rushed to the spot. The flames had engulfed the ground floor of the house.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. A forensic team later examined the scene.

During the rescue operation, a woman, identified as Manju Jain, was found inside the premises. She was shifted to JPC Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A police official said further investigation was on to determine the cause of the fire.

