40-yr-old woman dies in house fire in Delhi

A 40-year-old woman died in a fire that broke out in a house in northeast Delhi’s Bhagat Singh Colony early Sunday morning, the police said.

Advertisement

According to officials at the New Usmanpur police station, a call was received around 7 am regarding a fire from a house in the colony. After getting information, firefighters and police personnel rushed to the spot. The flames had engulfed the ground floor of the house.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. A forensic team later examined the scene.

Advertisement

During the rescue operation, a woman, identified as Manju Jain, was found inside the premises. She was shifted to JPC Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A police official said further investigation was on to determine the cause of the fire.