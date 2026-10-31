A 32-year-old process to grant statutory protection to parts of Delhi's Southern Ridge has finally reached its decisive stage, with the Delhi Government notifying 400.541 hectares as reserved forest under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

The important change is not merely the formal labelling of the land as forest. From the date of publication of the notification in the Delhi Gazette on October 29, the specified parcels acquire the legal status of reserved forest. The law bars the acquisition of new rights over such land, except through limited legally recognised routes and prohibits activities such as fresh clearing, trespass, grazing, damaging trees, quarrying, removing forest produce and clearing land for cultivation or other purposes.

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The notification covers 4,750 bigha and 15 biswa, spread across 15 revenue villages. Dera Mandi accounts for the largest share at 105.78 hectares, followed by Tughlakabad at 49.782 hectares and Maidangarhi at 48.5 hectares. Asola accounts for 46.877 hectares, while Jaunapur has 34.214 hectares and Satbari 33.614 hectares.

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The affected villages are Asola, Ayanagar, Bhatti, Dera Mandi, Jaunapur, Maidangarhi, Nebsarai, Sahoorpur, Satbari, Tughlakabad, Rajokari, Devli, Chattarpur, Saidulajaib and Rangpuri.

The significance lies in the history of the land. Gazette records that the process began with a Section 4 notification issued on May 24, 1994. Forest settlement officers were appointed in 2006 to settle claims and determine rights. The present notification states that the forest settlement officer found no rights existing over the specified land or its forest produce and that no claims or appeals were pending.

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The process was also linked to proceedings before the National Green Tribunal. The notification records that, following an NGT order in 2019 in original application no. 58 of 2013, a detailed status report on demarcation and handing over of forest land, along with village-wise survey maps, was filed by the Revenue Department.

For people living around the notified parcels, the immediate impact is therefore on the legal status and permissible use of the specified land. The notification does not mean that every property in the 15 villages has become forest land. It applies to the particular blocks and khasras listed in its annexures, whose boundaries are identified through maps and geo-coordinates.

The notification also does not cover the entire Southern Ridge. It is limited to the 400.541 hectares specifically listed in the Schedule. The gazette indicates that additional areas are to be dealt with through subsequent notifications.

This distinction is important because the move is best understood as legal protection of identified parcels rather than a blanket change in the land status of the 15 villages.

For the notified parcels, however, the change is substantial. Section 23 prevents new rights from being acquired over a reserved forest, except in circumstances specified by law, while Section 26 makes several forms of use punishable. The Forest Act also empowers the authorities, subject to the prescribed conditions, to regulate or stop ways and watercourses through reserved forests.

The government's move thus converts a long-pending identification and settlement exercise into enforceable reserved-forest status for these specific parcels, putting a statutory barrier around future alteration or use of the notified land.