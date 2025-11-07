DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 41 rotaries to showcase states’ culture by Jan

41 rotaries to showcase states’ culture by Jan

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:52 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a bid to showcase the cultural diversity of India through the streets of the national capital, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has launched a large-scale beautification drive under which 41 major roundabouts across the city will be themed around different states and Union Territories.

Advertisement

The initiative, aimed at giving Delhi a “pan-India look,” will also feature installations dedicated to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, symbolising the valour and unity of the nation’s defenders. The project is expected to be completed by the end of January 2026, ahead of the city’s peak tourist and event season.

Advertisement

PWD officials said each roundabout would artistically represent the unique culture, architecture and heritage of a particular state or UT. Themed installations will include depictions of Rajasthan’s forts and palaces, Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple, Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya Ram Temple, Kerala’s backwaters, Sikkim’s monasteries, Gujarat’s Statue of Unity and bamboo artistry from the Northeast.

Advertisement

The beautification plan includes extensive landscaping, advanced lighting, murals, sculptures and thematic greenery, combining traditional art forms with modern aesthetics.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts