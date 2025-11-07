41 rotaries to showcase states’ culture by Jan

In a bid to showcase the cultural diversity of India through the streets of the national capital, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has launched a large-scale beautification drive under which 41 major roundabouts across the city will be themed around different states and Union Territories.

The initiative, aimed at giving Delhi a “pan-India look,” will also feature installations dedicated to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, symbolising the valour and unity of the nation’s defenders. The project is expected to be completed by the end of January 2026, ahead of the city’s peak tourist and event season.

PWD officials said each roundabout would artistically represent the unique culture, architecture and heritage of a particular state or UT. Themed installations will include depictions of Rajasthan’s forts and palaces, Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple, Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya Ram Temple, Kerala’s backwaters, Sikkim’s monasteries, Gujarat’s Statue of Unity and bamboo artistry from the Northeast.

The beautification plan includes extensive landscaping, advanced lighting, murals, sculptures and thematic greenery, combining traditional art forms with modern aesthetics.