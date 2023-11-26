43-yr-old stages attack on self to implicate lenders

PTI

New Delhi, November 25

To implicate lenders in a false case, a 43-year-old man allegedly got himself shot at with a country-made pistol in northeast Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

Sundar, a resident of New Seemapuri, allegedly asked his 19-year-old nephew Himanshu to fire a bullet on his arm and throw the weapon in a pond, which was later recovered, said the investigators.

“Around 6 am on Friday, we got a call that a man has been shot at near an agricultural land in Kodhi Colony, Tahirpur of Nand Nagri. Sundar had sustained a gunshot injury on his right upper arm. An empty shell of .315 bore was found and Himanshu, alias Anshu, was also present with him,” DCP Joy Tirkey said.

The DCP said they told the police that they were feeding fish at the pond when a person came and shot at Sundar from behind after abusing him.

During the investigation, the police found that Sundar owed money to some people and was allegedly trying to implicate them in the firing incident. Both Sundar and Himanshu have been arrested.