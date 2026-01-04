DT
43rd convocation of School of Planning and Architecture held at Bharat Mandapam

Architects will play decisive role in shaping a ‘Viksit Bharat’, says Jayant Chaudhary

Tribune Web Desk
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:09 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
Union Minister of State for Education and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary lights the ceremonial lamp.
The 43rd Convocation of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, was held at Bharat Mandapam on Sunday.

Addressing the graduating students, Union Minister of State for Education and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the role of architects and planners in India’s developmental journey.

Emphasising the need for forward-looking thinking, Chaudhary said, “Artificial Intelligence will not replace architects; it will replace limited thinking.” He encouraged the students to integrate creativity, ethics and technological advancement while contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

SPA Director Prof. Virendra Kumar Paul said a total of 373 students graduated this year, including 119 undergraduate, 223 postgraduate and 31 PhD scholars. He informed that 20 students were awarded gold medals in recognition of outstanding academic performance.

The convocation was presided over by Chairperson Prof Ar. Habeeb Khan. Former IAS officer Anand Kumar, Chairman, RERA, and Prof. Avinash Chandra Pandey, Director, Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), were present as Guests of Honour, along with distinguished representatives from the academia, government and industry.

