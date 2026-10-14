44 PWD JEs reshuffled as road data compliance hits hurdle in Delhi

The Public Works Department’s (PWD) exercise to create and verify a comprehensive road database has run into a compliance hurdle, with only eight of its 17 executive engineers (EEs) submitting certificates confirming that road data under their jurisdictions has been completely uploaded and verified.

The road-data exercise comes alongside a wider reshuffle in the PWD. The department has separately transferred 44 junior engineers (JEs) across its civil and electrical wings, shifting officials between work areas and assigning them new responsibilities. Four officials at the upper division clerk level have also been transferred. While the two exercises concern different levels of the department, they indicate continuing changes in personnel deployment as the PWD focuses on field operations and administrative monitoring.

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In an office memorandum dated October 13, the PWD said the remaining nine EEs had failed to submit the certificates despite repeated telephone reminders. The department said road data on the portal had been updated to around 85-90 per cent, but directed all EEs to complete the exercise and furnish unconditional certificates by October 15.

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The exercise is significant because the verification involves checking whether roads have been assigned to the correct jurisdictions and identifying duplication or redundancy in the records. The department has also introduced “spilt” and “transfer” features on the RAUS portal to facilitate road splitting and transfer between jurisdictions.

The latest directive requires EEs to scrutinise the list of roads under their jurisdiction, make necessary corrections and fill mandatory attributes either themselves or through the department’s GIS cell.

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The PWD has said the exercise was being monitored at a higher level and warned that further delay or non-compliance would be viewed seriously.

The immediate task is, therefore, not merely to increase the percentage of data uploaded, but to ensure that the road records are correctly mapped to the responsible PWD jurisdictions.