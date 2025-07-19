45 schools, 3 colleges get bomb threats

Panic gripped parents, students and school managements alike as 48 educational institutions, including 45 schools and three colleges, across the Capital received bomb threats on emails, marking the fourth such incident this week.

As many as 50 bomb threats on emails have gone out to city schools and colleges this week, leaving the Delhi Police grappling with answers. The police, after a thorough physical check of premises of each of the education institutions involved, dismissed all threats as hoaxes, like in previous cases. Inspections were carried out by bomb disposal squad (BDS) and Delhi Fire Service as per standard operating procedure in such cases. Nothing suspicious was recovered.

Cops said three colleges - Indraprastha (IP) College for Women, Hindu College and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in North Delhi - received the threats.

Over 45 schools, including The British School in Chanakyapuri, St Thomas School, GD Goenka School, DIS Edge School, Modern International School in Dwarka and Delhi Public School, Sovereign Public School and Heritage Public School in Rohini were among those that were at the receiving end of cyber threats.

The content of one of the emails sent to a school, as accessed by The Tribune, read, “Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (Trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children.”

In the later part of the email, the sender also made references to fighting severe mental health challenges and expressed anger over the medical infrastructure in the country vowing to take his own life.

The further text of the threat email read: “You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life…I will commit suicide after the news, will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped, psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans. You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them. But they don’t. I am living proof that they do not. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me.”

The latest bomb threat came just days after similar warnings were sent to nearly 10 schools and St Stephen’s College in the national capital earlier this week. In each of the cases, the emails led to school closures, evacuations and large-scale searches, although no explosives have been found so far.

Colleges that received mails

Indraprastha (IP) College for Women, Hindu College and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

The affected schools

Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School in Pitampura; six schools in Dwarka — St Thomas School, GD Goenka School, DIS Edge School, Modern International School, Dwarka International School and La Petite Montessori; Richmond School and Doon Public School in Paschim Vihar; six schools in Rohini — MRG School in Sector 3, Delhi Public School, Sovereign Public School and Heritage Public School in Sector 24, Delhi International Public School in Sector 9, Abhinav Public School in Sector 3 and The Heritage School; Summerfield International School in South Delhi, Delhi Jain Public School in Palam, Junior Delhi School, Delhi Public School in RK Puram, East of Kailash and Vasant Vihar, The British School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi City School in Bawana, Faith Academy in Prasad Nagar, Amity International School in Saket, Cambridge Foundation School in Rajouri Garden, Big Feather International School and Kulachi Hansraj Model School in Ashok Vihar.