45-yr-old woman found murdered at Seelampur house

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at her residence in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur on Thursday. The police suspect the involvement of her husband, who is currently absconding.

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The police said they received information regarding the murder at the Seelampur police station around 7.32 pm. A team rushed to a house in Gautampuri, where the woman was found lying on the floor with grievous injuries. She was immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

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The police have registered a case. During the investigation, the deceased’s husband was found to be absconding. The police said teams had been formed to trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest.