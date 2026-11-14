450 pages, 55 witnesses, CCTV and call records: Delhi Police files chargesheet in Aastha Kunj Park gangrape case

Nearly two months after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at knifepoint on her birthday at Delhi’s Aastha Kunj Park, the police have filed a 450-page chargesheet against the three accused, detailing the sequence of events and the evidence collected during the investigation.

The chargesheet, filed before the Saket Court, names Asif, Hemant and Mukesh as accused and lists 55 witnesses, including the survivor and her friend, who was present with her during the incident on September 22.

The accused have been charged with gangrape, criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sections 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked.

The chargesheet reportedly relies on mobile phone location data of the accused, CCTV footage tracing their movements in the area, call detail records and witness statements. The statement of the survivor’s friend has also been included. Advertisement

According to the survivor’s account in the FIR, she and her friend had visited the Kalkaji Temple on her birthday and reached Aastha Kunj Park around 7 pm. After buying chips and a bottle of water, they entered the park through Gate Number 7 and sat on a bench.

Their evening took a turn when three men allegedly approached them from behind. The survivor alleged that the men caught hold of her friend, slapped her and took away their mobile phones before asking her to move towards a nearby bush.

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When she asked them to contact her mother, one of the accused allegedly told another, “Asif bhai, take out the gun.”

According to her statement, Asif then pulled out a black gun and showed it to her. The three men allegedly brandished knives and took her to a dark, secluded part of the park.

The survivor alleged that Asif asked Hemant to keep watch over her friend before holding a knife against her neck and raping her.

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The assault allegedly continued at another location. According to the FIR, Asif later called Hemant and said he would bring Deepu. Hemant then allegedly took the survivor to a nearby spot, where she was sexually assaulted again at knifepoint.

All three accused were arrested by the Delhi Police and subsequently sent to judicial custody by the Saket court.