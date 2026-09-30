The 46-year-old tradition of inaugurating the India International Trade Fair on November 14, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Children’s Day, will end this year, with the Centre directing the India Trade Promotion Organisation to advance the opening by a day.

The 45th IITF at Bharat Mandapam will now be held from November 13 to November 27.

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The India Trade Promotion Organisation, under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has decided to implement the revised schedule following directions from the Centre. The change is significant as November 14 has been associated with the annual trade fair for decades.

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The IITF was launched in 1979 and was scheduled to begin on November 14 during the tenure of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The date subsequently became an established feature of the fair, although its duration and other organisational arrangements changed in different years.

Last year, the 44th IITF was held from November 14 to November 27, according to official records of the India Trade Promotion Organisation.

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From Pragati Maidan to Bharat Mandapam

The change in the IITF schedule comes amid a broader transformation of the exhibition complex where the fair is held.

The complex was named Pragati Maidan in 1972 during Indira Gandhi’s tenure, when the Asia 72 exhibition was organised there. It was later redeveloped, with its main convention and exhibition facility named Bharat Mandapam.

Development and Heritage theme

This year’s IITF will have the theme Development and Heritage. The fair will showcase India’s traditional heritage along with its economic and industrial development.

The event brings together businesses, entrepreneurs, exporters, buyers and trade representatives from India and abroad.

According to the India Trade Promotion Organisation, its international trade events attract business representatives and participants from more than 100 countries.